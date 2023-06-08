Todd Jeffery Walker

Nov. 5, 1956 - April 15, 2023

BUFORD, GA - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Todd Jeffery Walker, Buford, GA, who was a beloved father, family member and friend. Todd was surrounded by loved ones when he succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest on April 15, 2023, in the comfort of his Buford, GA home, at the tender age of 66 years old.

Todd is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Zachery and Isadora, Woodstock, GA; granddaughter, Kaia; sisters: Marla Austin of Madison, WI, Brenda (Norm) Dahl, Pardeeville, WI; brothers: Troy Walker, LaCrosse, WI, and Tyler (Patti) Walker, Columbus, WI; along with many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, Marland and mother, Dorothy and step-father, Cecil Hendricks.

Todd was born in Portage, WI, and spent his formative years in and around the small town of Rio, WI. Todd spent his childhood years riding dirt bikes, playing sports, and spending time with his brothers and sisters. Todd graduated in 1974 from Rio High School and earned a two-year degree from Madison Area Technical College.

During college Todd worked at his uncle Bill's restaurant "The Top Hat" in Middleton, WI where his love for the culinary arts grew.

After college, Todd spent his working career in the food industry, advancing into corporate America for various food chain and restaurant groups which eventually relocated him to the Metro Atlanta area in 2003 with his ex-wife of 30 years; Debra (Ripp) Walker and son.

Todd will be remembered as an outspoken, salt-of-the-earth soul, and a light in any room. His words were spoken with such conviction, he loved his Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Some of his hobbies included rafting, traveling, and snorkeling.

A funeral will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio, WI on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a burial at Ohio Cemetery. Visitation for the family will be at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Todd's of Life will be held at Cercis Brewing Company in Columbus, WI following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio.