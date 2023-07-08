Todd Heggesta

LEWISTON TOWNSHIP – Todd Heggesta, age 60, left this world a little earlier than expected on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Todd was born in Madison, WI, in 1962 to a wonderful set of parents. His first trip to "The Cottage" in Northern WI happened when he was just one week old. These trips would continue all through his life. Todd attended Madison schools and MATC. At age 19, he began working full time as a machinist and power transmission assembler and technician at Cardinal FG. After 21 years, he switched to a maintenance technician and has continued doing that but only part time for the last six years.

Todd grew up hunting and fishing with his parents, family, and friends. He loved anything related to the outdoors. A few of his many interests included, bow hunting, gun hunting, fishing, old cars and trucks, cutting firewood, all types of repair work, taxidermy, family history and many others.

In the 1980's, Todd met his wonderful wife Cathy. They were married after a few years and have been together ever since. Together they had two wonderful children and many adventures traveling to the cottage and occasional trips to Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. They settled on a small farm in the Portage area in the early 1990's. They were blessed with a variety of animals over the years including dogs, cats, chickens, pheasants, horses, and goats. And of course, a big garden was always required. Often times the meals that were prepared were all harvested off their own property.

Todd is survived by his loving wife, Cathy; his son, John; his daughter, Ellen (Josh) Poulter, all of Portage; his mother, Betty, of Madison, who he has been blessed to have with him his entire life; two sisters, Teri (Sam) Christian, of Belleville, and Tami Otto, of Mazomanie; nieces, nephews, and grandnieces; and many, many wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Heggesta.

Per Todd's request, there will be no services. He wishes to return to the spiritual world from whence he came.

