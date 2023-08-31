Todd Allen Frey

April 12, 1962 - Aug. 17, 2023

COLUMBUS - Todd Allen Frey, Columbus, WI, passed away peacefully at Prairie Ridge Health Hospital in Columbus on Thursday, August 17, 2023, surrounded by family. Todd was born April 12, 1962, to Eugene and Constance Frey of Columbus, WI, on a day of heavy and wet snow accumulating over 17 inches.

He married his wife, Cheryl (Nowak) Frey on September 27, 1987. He attended MATC for both Architecture and Real Estate.

He worked for Century 21 as a Real Estate Agent for a short period of time. He also worked for Hoffman Corporation as a Draftsman for several years. But his true passion was in being an entrepreneur. Todd lived a life centered around creativity and vision. He and his father started building and restoring horsedrawn vehicles in 1993 out of his father's garage as Colonial Carriage Works.

Over the past 31 years, Todd grew that business to be one of the largest and most cutting-edge, competitive driving carriage companies in the world, now known as Frey Carriage Company. The Columbus Carriage Classic, a nationally sanctioned driving event, was also his brainchild. He would work tirelessly to see that it graced Columbus Fireman's Park for many years.

Todd also had a passion for historic preservation. He involved himself with The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, and he beautifully restored many of the buildings in downtown Columbus. He was also instrumental in bringing George Hasey's Popcorn Wagon back to Columbus from California. He had a very optimistic hope and vision to see downtown Columbus thrive.

He had three retail shops in Columbus: R.W. Chadborne Place, West James, and Inhabitz. He and his wife and parents were also very active with Velkommen Llamas for many years, which later became Frey Llamas. Todd and his family were seen walking their costumed llamas in many parades, at weddings, and at birthday parties. What started as a hobby with his parents later became a business with a focus on breeding quality llamas for Todd and his wife.

Todd also shared his artistic abilities with his father through their business, Curmudgeons and Company, through which Todd enjoyed making unique sculptures out of metal. Later in his life, he also took up drawing, and each of his family members has Todd Frey Originals, which we will cherish. He would also try his hand at writing. Todd was caring and compassionate.

During his five years working to heal from cancer, he kept an amazingly positive attitude. Every nurse and doctor who came into contact with him enjoyed being around him because of his positivity and politeness.

Todd is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Columbus. He is also survived by his parents, Eugene and Constance Frey of Columbus; and his siblings: Darvin Frey of Columbus, Eugenia (Paul) Hees of Pardeeville, Amy (Jason) Lauer of Waukesha, and Janel (Michael) Voelker of Tomahawk. He was also the uncle of many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Prairie Ridge Health Hospital and Bristol Hospice for their help, support, and love of Todd.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Columbus Fireman's Park Pavillion, Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a period of reflection and remembrance at 5:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their fond memories to share. Drinks and a light meal will be served.