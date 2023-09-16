Todd A. Gerke

Feb. 26, 1961 - Aug. 30, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Todd A. Gerke, age 62, of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in his favorite spot on earth - his and his wife's beloved Tomahawk home.

Todd was born in Beaver Dam, WI, on February 26, 1961, to the late Dale and Karen (Leisses) Gerke. He was married to Deborah Fabian on September 16, 2017.

What was once a neglected hunting cabin in Tomahawk, Todd took over with pride to keep it in the Gerke family. He and Debbie turned it back into a home filled with family, friends, laughter, and love.

Todd kept busy in one of his favorite roles being "Poppy" to his two granddaughters, Ariana and Bella, watching them swim in the river he swam in and run in the woods he ran in as a child.

He was an avid sportsman which included hunting and fishing and enjoyed sharing the knowledge he learned from the generations before him with the generations after him. Todd could often be seen driving "Colonel" (his UTV) to find new fishing holes (and new watering holes).

His zest for life knew no boundaries. It wasn't often you caught him idle, preferring to stay busy with tasks and adventures big and small. If you knew Todd, you were his friend. A stranger was just a person he hadn't met yet. Rest easy Todd . . . the world was a better place with you in it.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Gerke, of Beaver Dam, WI; his son, Brandon (Jessica) Masse, of OK; his brother, Doug (Belinda) Gerke, of Burnett, WI; his sister, Gina (Tom) Toutant, of Beaver Dam, WI; his stepfather, Dale Hallmann, of Princeton, WI; his stepbrother, Ben Sommers, of MI; his stepsister, Sandy (Steve) Doll, of Edgerton, WI; and his brother-in-law, Mike (Becky Zarata) Fabian, of Merrill, WI. Todd is further survived by his granddaughters: Ariana and Bella; his special nieces and nephews: Nicole (Mark) Lont, Jacob and Audrey Lont, Steve (Amy Maas) Toutant, Aurora Toutant, Dustin (Missy) Fabian, and Carter Fabian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Todd will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. with Chris Schoenwetter officiating.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.