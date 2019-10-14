DODGEVILLE - James Toay, age 82, of rural Dodgeville, died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville. He grew up and worked on the Toay farm his whole life, which has been in the family since 1857. Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis Toay of rural Dodgeville; four children, Randy (Alex Fraiser) Toay of rural Dodgeville, Kenny (Julie) Toay of Ridgeway, Dan (Lisa) Toay of rural Dodgeville, and Chrissy (Dennis) James of Dodgeville.
A visitation for Jim Toay will be held on Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hollandale, and again on Thursday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. A funeral will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the church.