Toal, Charles “Andy”

Toal, Charles “Andy”

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Charles “Andy” Toal, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. He was born in 1965, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee, the son of James and Barbara Toal.

Andy became an Eagle Scout in 1983. He graduated from Decorah High School in Decorah, Iowa in 1984. He was a page for the Iowa House of Representatives and then attended UW-Platteville. Andy was elected president of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and president of the UW-Platteville Student Government. He graduated in accounting and began working for Virchow Krause. He became self-employed and founded, Madison Manufacturing. Andy also helped his brother at TCS in accounting. He ended his career in property management.

Andy is survived by his brother, Jack (Chris) Toal; nieces, Ali, Olivia (Jordan Keeton) Toal; and nephews, Manny and Jimmy Toal. He was preceded in death by parents, James and Barbara Toal.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 4 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, with a celebration of Andy's life to follow at the funeral home until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorials may be gifted in Andy's name to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Toal, Charles “Andy”

Charles "Andy" Toal

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

To send flowers to the family of Charles "Andy" Toal, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 26
Service
Thursday, December 26, 2019
4:00PM-4:30PM
Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Charles "Andy"'s Service begins.
Dec 26
Celebration of Life
Thursday, December 26, 2019
4:30PM-7:00PM
Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Charles "Andy"'s Celebration of Life begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics