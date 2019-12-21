Toal, Charles “Andy”

MADISON - Charles “Andy” Toal, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. He was born in 1965, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee, the son of James and Barbara Toal.

Andy became an Eagle Scout in 1983. He graduated from Decorah High School in Decorah, Iowa in 1984. He was a page for the Iowa House of Representatives and then attended UW-Platteville. Andy was elected president of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and president of the UW-Platteville Student Government. He graduated in accounting and began working for Virchow Krause. He became self-employed and founded, Madison Manufacturing. Andy also helped his brother at TCS in accounting. He ended his career in property management.

Andy is survived by his brother, Jack (Chris) Toal; nieces, Ali, Olivia (Jordan Keeton) Toal; and nephews, Manny and Jimmy Toal. He was preceded in death by parents, James and Barbara Toal.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 4 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, with a celebration of Andy's life to follow at the funeral home until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorials may be gifted in Andy's name to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

