Tlougan, Sandra L. "Sandy"

MADISON - Sandra L. "Sandy" Tlougan, Born into Eternal Life on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, age 66. Preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Tlougan; and uncles, Eugene and Carl Stika. Beloved daughter of Arlene (nee Trinastac) Tlougan, loving sister of Tom (Shirley Michals) Tlougan, dear niece of James Trinastac. Sandy will be missed by cousins, other relatives, dear friends and her cat, Jazz.