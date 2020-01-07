Tlougan, Sandra L. "Sandy"

Tlougan, Sandra L. "Sandy"

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Sandra L. "Sandy" Tlougan, Born into Eternal Life on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, age 66. Preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Tlougan; and uncles, Eugene and Carl Stika. Beloved daughter of Arlene (nee Trinastac) Tlougan, loving sister of Tom (Shirley Michals) Tlougan, dear niece of James Trinastac. Sandy will be missed by cousins, other relatives, dear friends and her cat, Jazz.

Visitation Saturday, Jan. 11 at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME, 21600 W CAPITOL DR., BROOKFIELD, Wis. from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Funeral Service at 2 p.m.

Sandy retired from FDIC in Madison, Wis.

Tlougan, Sandra

Sandra Tlougan
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Tlougan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics