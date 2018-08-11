DEFOREST—Brian Tkachuk, age 61, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2018. He was the son of Dick and Ruth Tkachuk. He was married to Rita for 41 years. Brian worked for American Family Insurance for 25 years and had 14 years of retirement.
From the very beginning, Brian was known for his giving and caring nature throughout his life. He dedicated his life and time to taking care of his family and friends in need. This included his parents, his grandkids and anyone he could bring a special smile or support to in their lives, including his special friends Mary Ann and Randy. His watchful eyes will now live on as we were able to donate both of his eyes.
Brian coached his kids in sports for many years and was known for his bright colored shirts on the sidelines. Brian enjoyed fishing, watching baseball, refinishing furniture, walks with Rita, tending to his garden, watching his five grandkids (not all at once!), and bringing joy and gifts to others. His Christian faith resonated in his walk through life and his ultimate goal was to share that with those that he knew and loved.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; his children, Rick (Kristina), and Carey (Chris) Tump; grandchildren, Ava, Chloe, Austin, Christian and Caleb; and siblings, Annette Worden and Steve; as well as numerous loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Bob.
Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to the family to be used for pancreatic cancer education and awareness.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, starting with a visitation at 3 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m., at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Dinner and fellowship will follow after the service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
