Tkach, Ella

MCFARLAND — Ella Tkach, age 90, of McFarland, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Ella's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. A private family interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be gifted in Ella's name to Agrace HospiceCare. The family wishes to thank Peggy Calkins and Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

