Titus, James

You have free articles remaining.
NEW GLARUS—Funeral services for James George Titus, age 82, of New Glarus, who passed away March 15, 2020, have been changed, due to the regulations resulting from the current public health crisis. The visitation and funeral mass for the public have been canceled and all services are now private.
Please share your condolences with the family at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of James Titus, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
338 South Harrison St
Belleville, WI 53508
338 South Harrison St
Belleville, WI 53508
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 21, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
338 South Harrison St
Belleville, WI 53508
338 South Harrison St
Belleville, WI 53508
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.