Titus, James George

NEW GLARUS—James George Titus, age 82, of New Glarus, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison with family by his side. He was born on Jan. 30, 1938, in Lake County, Ill., the son of George and Helen (Miller) Titus. Jim graduated from Libertyville High School. On Oct. 25, 1958, he was united in marriage to Myrna Lampinen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mundelein, Ill. Jim was the Fremont Township Highway Commissioner and also raised beef and grain. In 1976, he moved to New Glarus where he was a dairy farmer until selling the dairy herd in 1985. Jim then worked for Lycon and Sam’s Wholesale Club until retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Badger F-100 club and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.