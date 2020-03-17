Titus, James George

NEW GLARUS—James George Titus, age 82, of New Glarus, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison with family by his side. He was born on Jan. 30, 1938, in Lake County, Ill., the son of George and Helen (Miller) Titus. Jim graduated from Libertyville High School. On Oct. 25, 1958, he was united in marriage to Myrna Lampinen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mundelein, Ill. Jim was the Fremont Township Highway Commissioner and also raised beef and grain. In 1976, he moved to New Glarus where he was a dairy farmer until selling the dairy herd in 1985. Jim then worked for Lycon and Sam’s Wholesale Club until retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Badger F-100 club and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.
James is survived by his children Robert Titus, Carl (Noi) Titus, Elizabeth (Richard) Sutcliffe, Cynthia (Robie) Blankenship, and Greg (Diane) Titus; grandchildren, Holly, R.J., Jeanne, Heather, Cynthia, Charles (Annie), Cody (Holly), Ashley (Nick), Tim (Jenilee), Matt, and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Blake, Eivin, Levi, Eileigh, and Breyleigh. He is further survived by his brothers, Larry (Jacquie) Titus and Albert (Linda) Titus; sisters, Joan Atherton and Linda (Richard) Klyman; special friend, Mary Meyer; nieces; and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents wife, Myrna; sister, Georgene Willemarck; and brothers-in-law, James Willemarck and Larry Atherton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, Wis. with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus, Wis.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, in Belleville.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Glarner Lodge, St. Mary’s Hospital ICU, and UW-Med Flight.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
338 South Harrison St
Belleville, WI 53508
11:00AM
338 South Harrison St
Belleville, WI 53508