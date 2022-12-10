Jan. 20, 1936—Dec. 3. 2022

WAUWATOSA—Tiquita F. Tuomi passed peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, age 86.

Beloved wife of Roger for 62 years. Loving mother of Mark (Vannary) and Ruby. Loving grandmother of four and great grandmother of one. Also loved by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Roger; parents, Tateki and Mituie; and sibling: Eiki.

Born and raised in Getulina, Brazil, Tiquita majored in Romance languages. A proud college graduate, she studied at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She then went on to become a highly regarded Spanish teacher for over 23 years, as well as the head of the Foreign Language Department of the Madison Public schools. As the local president of the American Field Service Intercultural Program, Tiquita regularly took students on cultural immersion trips to Spain and Mexico.

She lived in and traveled to many countries, including Japan, Argentina, and Italy. Tiquita’s family was her pride and joy, and they will forever be touched by her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roger and Tiquita Tuomi may be made to the Mayo Clinic—Neurology. Please call 855-852-8129, or visit https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc (select other-neurology, tribute-in memory of).