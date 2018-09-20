MOUNT HOREB—Ronald C. Tippett, age 70, passed away on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at home surrounded by his family. A Celebration Of Life will be held at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2951 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, with the Rev. Naomi Garber officiating. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON-CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 North 8th St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, and also at All Saints Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
To honor Ron, please wear your Badger Red to the visitation and services. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
