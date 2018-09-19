MOUNT HOREB—Ronald C. “Ron” Tippett, age 70, passed away on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at home surrounded by his family. Ron was born on Sept. 17, 1948, in Woodbine, Ill., the son of Cletus and Violet (Randecker) Tippett. He graduated from Warren High School in Illinois.
Ron married Katherine “Kay” (Moon) Stampfli on Sept. 17, 1993, at Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. They were able to spend their 25th anniversary together and celebrate one more birthday for Ron. He worked as a maintenance coordinator for Uniek Inc., in Waunakee and retired in 2014. He was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Fitchburg. Ron loved to golf and cheer on his favorite college team, the Badgers, but Ron’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. You could often find Ron antiquing, admiring muscle cars or dancing with the love of his life, Kay.
Ron is survived by his wife, Kay Tippett of Mount Horeb; four daughters, Lesa (Mike) Herms of Deerfield, Nicole (David) Geraths of Madison, Amanda (Jase Barker) Tippett of Warren and Amanda Stampfli of Mount Horeb; four sons, Doug (Kari) Stampfli of Fitchburg, William Stampfli of Mount Horeb, John (Erin) Stampfli of Fox Lake and James (Sheryl) Stampfli of Grimes; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Mary Lynn (LaDon) Trost of Stockton; sister-in-law, Carol Fisher of Elizabeth; aunt, Mary Pearce; special friend, Debbie Vrotsos; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Violet Tippett; sister, Donna Schulte; brother, Nolan Tippett; and his beloved dog “Buddy.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2951 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, with the Rev. Naomi Garber officiating. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON-CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. To honor Ron, please wear your Badger Red to the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ron’s family to be designated at a later date. Ron’s family would like to say a big “Thank You” to Agrace HospiceCare for everything they have done for him, and for making his wish of staying at home possible; special thank you to the Agrace orange team. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson-Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 North 8th St.
(608) 437-5077