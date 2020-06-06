Tipler, Keith E. “Tip”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Keith E. Tipler “Tip”, age 90, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Madison, previously residing at Elmcroft for 3 years. He was born in Madison on December 13, 1929 to parents, Harold and Alice (Andrea) Tipler. He was a 1948 graduate of Central High and stayed active in all class reunions. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

As a youth, Keith was proud to play for Tipler Transfer, winning a city league title in baseball. He later played for Octopus Carwash, longtime Major League and City champions in fastpitch softball in the 1960s. He also played for Tipler Transfer and Octopus basketball teams which won State rec league titles in 1953, ‘56 and ‘59. He loved to reminisce with teammates on Saturday mornings at the Avenue Bar. He had a passion for baseball and was the first umpire hired in the MSCR youth baseball program by Dynie Mansfield at age 13, beginning his umpire career, which spanned seven decades. Among his numerous accomplishments, baseball was his life, and throughout his lengthy umpire career, he worked many NBC tournament games, UW baseball games, WIAA state baseball and volleyball games, home talent and city games, including the final baseball game at Breese Stevens Field. In 2016, Keith was inducted to the Mallards' wall of fame.