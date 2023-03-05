July 19, 1959—March 2, 2023

MADISON—Timothy Allen “Tim” Sarbacker, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on July 19, 1959, in Madison, Wis., the son of Richard Sarbacker and June (Godding) Sarbacker.

Tim graduated La Folette High School in 1978, and later got his associate’s degree in Insurance at MATC. He worked for National Guardian Life and then worked at American Family Insurance as a business analyst for 26 years. Tim and Deb (Blankenheim) were friends for many years before their friendship finally led to marriage in 1994, with all of their friends rooting for them. Tim’s greatest gift in the world was his two daughters. He was so proud of them!

Tim played the saxophone in high school and was in the marching band. Over the years he developed a love for gardening, not only flower gardens, but a huge vegetable garden as well. He had a special gift—making people laugh. His laughter was contagious, making him the life of the party without even trying to be. Tim also loved history and enjoyed learning about it. He loved talking about family history and heritage.

Timothy is survived by his wife, Debra; daughters, Allison Sarbacker and Elizabeth (Adam Mott) Sarbacker; mother, June Sarbacker; brother, Jim Sarbacker; sister, Mary (Marc) McNett; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; and sister, Jane Jensen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. A celebration of life will be held at the MADISON LABOR TEMPLE LOUNGE, 1602 S. Park St., Madison, on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

