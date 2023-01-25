Timohty Allen Bergum

EDGERTON - Timothy Allen Bergum, age 72, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.