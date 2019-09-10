MIDDLETON - Matthew Timm, age 90, of Middleton, passed away in his home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. In the last five years, he’s struggled with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body dementia.
Matt was born on July 11, 1929, in Shawano, Wis. He grew up on a farm and was a hard worker with an entrepreneurial spirit. Matt worked as a welder and machinist until the age of 26. In 1955, he moved to Madison and worked as a loan officer and later, branch manager for Production Credit helping farmers in southern Wisconsin. In 1976, Matt became a home builder/general contractor and built several homes in the Madison area as Energy Concept Builders. When there was a downturn in the building industry, he and his wife, Marian created a telephone answering business and a security installation company, which he later sold to Permar Security. Matt enjoyed being with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was always interested in helping with any family project.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Marian of 43 years; sons, Rob (Judy) Timm of Florida and Sam (Jan) Timm of Wautoma; step-children, Sharon (Dave) Schmid of Middleton and Robert (Barb) Knoble of Arlington; brother, Gene (Olga) Timm of Florida; granddaughter, Stephanie (Tim) Bascom; grandsons, Eric (Danielle) Timm, Shaun Schmid (Lindsay) and Cory Schmid (Kelly); and great-grandchildren, Justin, Isabella, Sophia, Xavier, Zander and Zayda.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their kind help. A private service will be held by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
