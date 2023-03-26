Oct. 5, 1960 – March 14, 2023

OGDENSBURG/OREGON — Tim Kluever, 62, of Ogdensburg/Oregon, Wis., passed away on March 14, 2023.

Tim, also known as Kleevs, Slim, and High Pockets, was born to Ralph and Rita (Madsen) Kluever. Tim graduated from Oregon High School in 1979. He later attended Madison Area Technical College and received his Associates Degree in Electronics. Tim worked for many years as a phone technician for AT&T.

In 1996, Tim received a life changing liver transplant and later he received a kidney transplant from his brother, Terry.

Tim was not your ordinary guy-he was special. Most folks say they never met a more polite//genuine guy. Tim had a love of horses, rodeos, Mounted Justice, filled cookies, hunting and Chris LeDoux to name a few. Tim played basketball for years, rode motorcycles and traveled the country with his horses. Tim loved his animals-dogs, cats, goats and horses.

Tim is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Tina Zeegers; his mom, Rita Kluever; brothers: Todd Kluever (Tammy Boettcher-Arndt) and Terry Kluever; sister, Trina (Dave) Pauli; and Kristin Zeegers and Josh Zeegers (Tina’s children). Tim also leaves behind four nephews: Luke Kluever (Billie Jo Rinabarger), Jacob Kluever (Erica Wright), Justin Pauli and Garrett Pauli; a great-nephew, Tyler Kluever; along with grandchildren: Zoe and Talan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Visit https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8SBsP8F9oB.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.

“Oh-the last goodbyes the hardest one to say and this is where the cowboy rides away.”