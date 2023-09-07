Tim Douglas Teelin

Mar. 9, 1949 - Aug. 27, 2023

BARABOO - Tim Douglas Teelin, 74, of beautiful Baraboo, peacefully passed away on August 27, 2023 with his wife, Amy, by his side. He had experienced an extended period of lung disease and, in September 2022, received a life-extending bi-lateral lung transplant.

Tim was born on March 9, 1949, in Madison, WI to Erma and Willard "Pete" Teelin, and enjoyed hobbies such as playing in Skull Canyon with friends as a child. As he aged, he grew to love flying kites from the backseat of a convertible, playing volleyball, working out, and lifting weights. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1967 and went on to double major in history and economics at UW-Madison before completing a Master's Degree of Management of International Business at Thunderbird Graduate School in Phoenix, AZ. Tim loved to travel and explore the world; he lived in Pittsburg, Chicago, and San Francisco, and frequently traveled to his prior Trans Ocean office in Sydney, Australia. Later in life, Tim became interested in playing polo, collecting military miniature figures, and connecting with the local community through leadership and volunteerism. He served as a member of Kiwanis and as President on the boards of The Friends of the Al. Ringling Theatre and The Friends of the UW-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk Co. Campus. He most recently served his community as a Sauk County Supervisor and was proud to be the "old sage" for the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen at the Baraboo Boys and Girls Club.

Over frozen custard in 2000, Tim asked Amy's children, Andi and Jason, if he could marry their mom, to which they exclaimed, “What took you so long?!" Tim and Amy Teelin (Torseth) were married that Fall. Joining the family of a busy dance teacher and two pre-teens was a far cry from Tim's bachelor life, which was filled with independence, lake living, and a fridge of only film, take-out containers, and insulin for his diabetic cat. Despite his relative inexperience, he grew to fiercely love his roles as husband and father. He wrote heartfelt cards in his beautiful handwriting, vacationed with friends, played (and mostly lost) table games, kept regular lunch dates at Java Cafe with Amy, and spent countless nights in the screened porch overlooking the same prairie he'd loved since childhood. Tim enjoyed good-naturedly embarrassing his children through the years, whether that was by walking through the kitchen with underwear on his head, cracking jokes about pink squirrels, or making flatulent sounds with a straw stuck in his armpit. He had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh which will be greatly missed.

Tim was a kaleidoscope of curiosities and contradictions. He listened to hours of Soundscapes before watching obscure animated TV series, habitually left three pieces of cereal in the bowl he was eating regardless of how much he'd poured, and somehow managed to balance his logic and pragmatism with a deep-rooted spirituality. His hard-headedness was matched in intensity only by his love for chocolate chip cookies and, despite his tough exterior, Tim was an absolute marshmallow for his grandchildren (Robert "Bo" and Laura "Sisi" Grabarczyk), animals, and underdogs.

In memorandum, donations can be made to the Friends of the Campus, the Baraboo Boys and Girls Club, the American Lung Association, or the charity of your choice. A gathering of friends has been set for Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church in Baraboo, WI with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 a.m.

He is survived by his loving wife Amy Torseth Teelin, stepchildren Andi (Tony Grabarczyk) and Jason Krunnfusz, grandchildren Robert and Laura Grabarczyk, sisters Lynda Teelin and Tracie (Ray) Mandli, sister-in-law Una Teelin, and many dear family and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Erma (Gettman) and Willard "Pete" Teelin, brother Terry Teelin, and brother-in-law Ron Barganz.

Note: It is with the utmost respect and profound gratitude that Tim's family recognizes the B4/5 Transplant/ICU teams and support staff at UW-Madison Hospital, where "Slick Timmy" spent the past 11 months. Their kindness and generosity, fierce determination, and compassion are unmatched. Tim and Amy could not have asked for a better team of professionals and friends to always "have his six."