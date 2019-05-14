GREEN BAY—Chris G. A. “Jerry” Tilleman, age 68, of Green Bay, died Friday, April 26, 2019. Jerry was born Nov. 1, 1950, in Green Bay, son of the late Chris A. and Mary Lou (Beerntsen) Tilleman. He attended St. Francis Xavier Cathedral grade school and graduated Green Bay East High in 1969. Jerry was a Vietnam vet who served as a Chinook Helicopter crew chief. After separation from the U.S. Army, Jerry worked along side his father with Tilleman Construction for several years. He then established CGT Company.
Jerry had a special bond with everyone in his life, whether it was through love of arts, fishing, traveling, exploring, exercise, construction or, especially, cars. He always found common ground. While he loved traveling the world, he was just as comfortable sitting down for a good meal, good conversation and a good laugh. Jerry had an eye for treasures and the finer things in life, yet was humble and honorable. His integrity and fairness were beyond compare. He made a connection with his nieces and nephews in such a unique manner as to make each feel like his favorite. Jerry was quick-witted and sure to soon have you laughing. For many years Jerry took great pride and pleasure owning and flying his own plane, a Cessna 160.
Jerry loved to travel—from Yellow Knife to Hong Kong to the Christmas markets in Dusseldorf and Prague, to the Swiss Alps skiing to the Louvre and Eiffel Tower in Paris to Iceland, climbing a glacier and midnight whale watching, to England visiting the AC car company and Brooklands Museum and the Concorde plane tour to Barcelona and the Picasso Museum to Pisa and the Leaning Tower to Scotland and Wales and the Buchanan Castle and Glengoyne Distillery, to Alaska and the Mendenhall Glacier to Hawaii and Mauna Kea and Diamond Head and Pearl Harbor to New York City and Ellis Island, to Seattle and the Space Needle to Florida and the Salvador Dali museum to Toronto and a Blue Jays game and The Buddy Holly Story, his first of many musicals. Next up was an Alaskan cruise and New Zealand. Jerry was a Renaissance Man!
Jerry is survived by his brothers and sisters, Bonnie (Harlan) Buchanan, Kay Prechter, Mickey (Shirley) Tilleman, Richard (Diane) Tilleman, Roy (Debbie) Tilleman, Andy (Jackie) Tilleman, Kenny (Tim Jochman) Tilleman, Tom Tilleman, Mary Anne Lampereur (fiance’ Joe Janowicz) and Cheryl Delwiche. He is further survived by sister-in-law, Lisa Tilleman; and Shelly Braun, Joe’s fiancé at the time of his death. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who loved him dearly. Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Tony and Joe; brothers-in-law, John Prechter and Troy Delwiche; and niece, Jill Buchanan.
The family would like to acknowledge Ruthanne and the warm water class at the Ferguson YMCA for being great friends who helped enhance his quality of life. A special thank you to the Veterans Administration and all the clinics for the excellent care given to Jerry. Thanks to Laurie and Pam for going above and beyond and for your care and kindnesses, which will long be remembered. From Tom and Harlan and Bonnie, “Jerry, it was an honor to be able to serve you in whatever small ways we could. Miss you Bud.”
A celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at THE AUTOMOBILE GALLERY, 400 S. Adams St., Green Bay, on Thursday May 16, 2019. A memorial fund has been established in his name.