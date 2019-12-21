Tilden, Karen M. "Mickey"

WINDSOR - Karen M. "Mickey" Tilden, age 80, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 6, 1939.

Karen married her high school sweetheart, George "Eddie" Tilden, on June 18, 1961. She graduated from Chesterton High School in 1957, in Chesterton, Ind. After high school, Karen received her B.A. from Michigan State University majoring in Communications. In 1961, Karen began traveling worldwide with George, who had joined the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant, to include living in Portugal and Germany.

Karen, never one to sit still, worked and volunteered at various organizations throughout the numerous moves while being a military wife and pursued her love of teaching in Germany and Illinois. During one of Karen and George's state side tours, their daughter, Shawn Alison was born at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Upon retirement, Karen and George moved to Madison to be closer to their daughter and her family.