MADISON—Jackson D. Tiffany, age 93, died Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. He produced educational and documentary films for UW-Extension, and taught courses in film making and visual communication. Among his 35 films were award winners To Find a Home, a 1963 investigation of racial discrimination in housing, and Reacher, an experimental short that was projected behind modern dancers. His still photography exhibitions include a set of images of Madison produced in 1948, which became the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Soul of a City show in 2002.
Serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during World War II left him committed to nonviolence. He became a Quaker, provided draft counseling during the Vietnam War, and was a regular presence at the weekly Peace Vigil in downtown Madison.
He was married for 70 years to his wife, Virginia, who died in February. He is survived by his son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Marcia. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at MADISON FRIENDS MEETING, 1704 Roberts Court, Madison.