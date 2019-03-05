MADISON - Kathryn A. Tietz, age 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on Oct. 31,1934, in Madison, the daughter of Harry and Ramona (Yager) Trostem. Kathryn graduated from Madison East High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to Dale W. Tietz on May 23, 1953, at St. Raphael's Cathedral. Kathryn retired from the Madison School System on June 11, 1999, after 37 years. In retirement, Kathryn enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and Shopping!
Kathryn is the loving and devoted mother of Tom (Sue) Tietz and Mary (Jerry) Luebke; proud grandma of Daniel (Olenka) Luebke, Diana (Brad) Ramsey and Matthew (Rebecca) Kasper, Alex Kasper, Kirsten (Mike) Stukel and Claudia Kasper; proud great-grandma of Ceia and Stella Kasper, Christopher and Ryan Stukel, Theo and Fiona Kasper, Ronin and Rorik Ramsey and Wolf Luebke; loving aunt of Patricia Backer and Bruce Piercy; and is also survived by other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dale Tietz; and her parents, Harry and Ramona Trostem.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, with Monsignor Jim Uppena presiding. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital for the care and compassion they provided to Kathryn.
A generous, loving, fun and feisty woman who loved life to the fullest, she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. As she would say, "Go with the flow."