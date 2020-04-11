Tietz, Christine (nee Zardus) R.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Christine R. Tietz (nee Zardus); born on June 18, 1945, to Lawrence and Perena Zardus (nee Nicoli) died at Agrace Memory Care and Hospice, Fitchburg, Wis. on April 7, 2020.

Born in Palmer, Mich. and moving to Ishpeming, Mich. at an early age. She graduated from St. Paul’s High School, Negaunee, Mich. June 3, 1963. After high school she worked in the district attorney’s office, meeting up with LeRoy Tietz, who was stationed at the local US Air Force base, Ki Sawyer. They both married on May 6, 1967, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Ishpeming, Michigan. She stayed in Ishpeming while LeRoy was in the Air Force deployed to Vietnam. She did many things with her cousin, Cookie (Mary Jacobson), and always willing to drive family to Marquette, Michigan to do some shopping, which didn’t subside later in life.

Upon his return, they moved to Madison, Wis. She was a full-time housewife, after her son was born in 1972 and daughter in 1973. The family made many trips to the Upper Peninsula during the holidays. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church team taught Catechism, while her children were enrolled at the time. She also volunteered her time in the Library at Lindbergh School and eventually became the Food Service Manager at the school, which she retired from. She enjoyed camping, knitting and crafts.