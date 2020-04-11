Tietz, Christine (nee Zardus) R.

MADISON - Christine R. Tietz (nee Zardus); born on June 18, 1945, to Lawrence and Perena Zardus (nee Nicoli) died at Agrace Memory Care and Hospice, Fitchburg, Wis. on April 7, 2020.
Born in Palmer, Mich. and moving to Ishpeming, Mich. at an early age. She graduated from St. Paul’s High School, Negaunee, Mich. June 3, 1963. After high school she worked in the district attorney’s office, meeting up with LeRoy Tietz, who was stationed at the local US Air Force base, Ki Sawyer. They both married on May 6, 1967, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Ishpeming, Michigan. She stayed in Ishpeming while LeRoy was in the Air Force deployed to Vietnam. She did many things with her cousin, Cookie (Mary Jacobson), and always willing to drive family to Marquette, Michigan to do some shopping, which didn’t subside later in life.
Upon his return, they moved to Madison, Wis. She was a full-time housewife, after her son was born in 1972 and daughter in 1973. The family made many trips to the Upper Peninsula during the holidays. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church team taught Catechism, while her children were enrolled at the time. She also volunteered her time in the Library at Lindbergh School and eventually became the Food Service Manager at the school, which she retired from. She enjoyed camping, knitting and crafts.
In retirement, she enjoyed helping plan the marriage of her daughter, and went on several cruises, several trips to Walt Disney World with her grandsons. She enjoyed her yearly travel to Warren, Wisconsin for their Cranberry Festival. But her true happiness came when her daughter gave birth to her sons. She loved them dearly and will for sure be watching over them as they continue with their lives. She enjoyed watching the Wheel of Fortune, and the Hallmark Channel movies during the last years of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence (1976) and Perena (1987); a stepbrother, John L. Zardus (1991); and a sister, Beverly (2016); and several aunts and uncles.
She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, LeRoy; a daughter, Heather (Chris) Becker of Waunakee, Wis., and a son, Derek Tietz of Madison, Wis.; two grandsons, Devin Becker and Zachary Becker; a sister, Nancy Mallett of Three Lakes, Mich.; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Agrace Memory Care and Hospice for their unwavering care and attention to all the family needs and especially to Chris during her time there.
The family and a few friends gathered at Cress Funeral Home, Madison for a service and burial. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
