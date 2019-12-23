Tierney, Mary Elizabeth

MADISON - Mary Elizabeth Tierney joined her husband, Bill, in heaven on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She was born on Dec. 24, 1937, in Green Bay, Wis., the daughter of Ray Mihm and Lavine (Russert) Mihm. She married the love of her life, Bill Tierney, on April 10, 1961. Bill’s world revolved around Mary, and his love for her was evident to all of us as he always called her “his bride.”

Mary had an everlasting love for God that she shared with her children and grandchildren. Her deep faith in Christianity was noticeable as she taught catechism to her grandchildren at St. Dennis Church. Mary always thought of others, and gave generously of her time and money through volunteering with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Women of St. Dennis, Schenk Food Group, Salvation Army, and Second Harvest. Mary’s wonderful sense of humor was enjoyed by everyone. Her smile was contagious and lit up everyone’s heart. Even though we will miss her dearly, we know she is being held lovingly in Bill’s arms.

