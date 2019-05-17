Try 3 months for $3

LODI - Rita J. Tiedt age 71, passed away on April 18, 2019.

A Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Mass to follow at ST. PETER'S, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.

Celebrate
the life of: Tiedt, Rita J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.