Tibbetts III, Dr. James Caleb, MD "Jim"

STURGEON BAY—Dr. James Caleb Tibbetts III, MD, “Jim”, age 80, from Sturgeon Bay, died at home in peace, on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, surrounded by the family he loved and who loved him. He was a graduate of Ann Arbor High School (1956) in Michigan; attended Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., University of Buffalo, and University of Buffalo Medical School, in Buffalo, N.Y.
He was a Major, in the 44th General Hospital, U.S. Army Reserve Unit and worked several jobs while in medical school. Medical residency at UW-Madison. He was a former associate professor at UW-Madison Neuro and Pediatric Neurosurgery. He had a private practice with Madison Neurological Consultants, operating through Meriter Hospital in Madison; retired from practice in 1998.
He is survived by wife, Elspeth; three loving children, James IV (Amy) Tibbetts of Janesville, Jennifer (Matt) Kraemer of Oshkosh, and George (Connie) Tibbetts of Stoughton; seven fantastic grandchildren; three siblings, Susan (David) Tear of Woodhaven, Mich., Nancy (Mike) Skurja of San Diego, Calif., and John (Betsey) Tibbetts of Amherst, N.Y.; many other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 110 N. 5th Ave., Sturgeon Bay. Burial in Clay Banks Cemetery. Visitation at HUEHNS FUNERAL HOME, 1414 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:35 a.m., followed by the procession to church.
Memorials appreciated for one of his favorite charities, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wounded Warrior Project, Honor Flight Network, or the American Brain Tumor Association.
