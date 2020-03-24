Thurner, Robert John "Bob"

Bob was born Oct. 31, 1939 in Tigerton, Wis., the son of John and Ethel (Larson) Thurner. He married Margaret “Peg” Griswold on May 21, 1960. Bob graduated from Stoughton High School. He was employed at the former Democrat Printing (Webcrafters) in Madison for 45 years, starting in an entry-level position and working his way to supervisor. Bob and Peg lived in McFarland for over 50 years. Bob was very involved with the McFarland community and was a member of the Jaycees and Lions organizations. He volunteered in many of those groups’ endeavors. Bob was a competitive athlete throughout his life. He enjoyed basketball and bowling and grew to love golf. He was a renowned softball player, especially regarding slow-pitch unlimited arc softball. He cherished the many friendships cultivated through these activities. Bob was an avid Packer, Brewer and UW fan throughout his life and attended the famous “Ice Bowl”. Bob was proud to have donated many gallons of blood and apheresis to the Red Cross. Bob was a devoted husband and father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events, plays and performances, as well as birthdays, dinners, and vacations “Up North.”