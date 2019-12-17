Thorpe, Aagot C.

You have free articles remaining.
MONONA - Aagot C. Thorpe, age 106, of Monona, passed onto her heavenly home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Maplewood Health Care Center. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with the Rev. Cal Steiner presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
