Thornton, Wayne E.

JANESVILLE — Wayne E. Thornton, 82, passed away on Feb. 11th, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care. He was born on June 28th, 1937, in Evansville. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1955, served in the U. S. Army and reserves and retired from Thorstad Chevrolet. He enjoyed hunting and fishing (especially for the past 60 years fishing one week each year at a resort at Long Lake, Sarona, Wis.). He also enjoyed car races at Sun Prairie, Madison and NASCAR. He particularly enjoyed old time dancing starting from high school years through over 50 years of marriage.

Wayne and Velda (Meinholz) married on Oct. 6th, 1962. He is survived by his wife, his brothers and sisters, the late James Thornton (Marlyn), Beverly Thompson (the late Norman), John Thornton (the late Betty), Donald Thornton, Cheryl Fahey (James), Ronald Thornton (Tina). Also, Velda’s brothers and sister, the late Lourdes Anderson (the late Henrick), Cornell Meinholz (Arlene), Audrey Kerska, Charles Meinholz (Donna), Bruce Meinholz. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Doris (Kutzke) Thornton; and nephews, Ricky Thompson, John Wood and Chad Meinholz.

A joint Celebration of Life will be celebrated for brothers James and Wayne on June 13th, 2020, at Creekside Place, Evansville, from noon to 3 p.m. with luncheon served at 12:30.