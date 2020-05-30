Thornton, Wayne E.

JANESVILLE - Wayne E. Thornton, 82, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Celebration of Life for brothers Wayne and James Thornton, originally scheduled for June 13, 2020, has been postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 19, 2020, at CREEKSIDE PLACE, Evansville, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. with luncheon served at 12:30 p.m. The full obituary was published on Feb. 23, 2020.
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Thornton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.