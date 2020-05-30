Thornton, Wayne E.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

JANESVILLE - Wayne E. Thornton, 82, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Celebration of Life for brothers Wayne and James Thornton, originally scheduled for June 13, 2020, has been postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 19, 2020, at CREEKSIDE PLACE, Evansville, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. with luncheon served at 12:30 p.m. The full obituary was published on Feb. 23, 2020.