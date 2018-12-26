MADISON - Linus Francis Thornsen, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on July 31, 1927, in Kendall, Wis., the son of Benjamin and Mary (Cassidy) Thornsen. Linus graduated from high school in Wilton, Wis. He was united in marriage to Ruth Thornsen on June 12, 1950. Linus served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and worked at Oscar Meyer.
Linus is survived by his son, Jamye (Lou) Thornsen; grandchildren, Shayne Thornsen, Travys Thornsen, Ryne Thornsen and Katrina Thornsen; great-grandchildren, Jamye and Benjamyn Thornsen; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; and son, Jesse Thornsen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, with Father Allam presiding. A private burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.