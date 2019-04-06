WOODRUFF - Marjorie "Margie" Thor, age 76, of Woodruff, passed away April 3, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind., after an 18 month battle with glioblastoma. She was born Aug. 6, 1942, to the late John and Virginia Nettleton, in Rice Lake. Margie grew up in Madison, and graduated from East High School in 1960. She graduated from UW-Madison in 1964, with a degree in Education. After graduating, she moved to Denver, Colo., and worked as a teacher.
Margie married Terry Thor in 1965, and they lived in Phoenix, Ariz., for the first seven years of their married life. During this time, Margie continued to work as a teacher and took classes at Arizona State University (and later at UW-Madison) to obtain a master's degree in Counseling. In 1972, they moved back to Madison, where Margie worked for many years at Glendale Elementary School as a home-school coordinator and school counselor. Margie and Terry have resided in Arbor Vitae for the last 15 years.
Margie was a nature enthusiast, who enjoyed spending time outdoors, hiking and camping. She also loved traveling and spending time with good friends. Margie and Terry took many motorcycle trips to see various parts of the U.S., and they loved spending winters in Tucson, Ariz. Margie was an avid reader, who passed her love of books to her children and grandchildren. Margie also learned to pilot small private planes while raising her family. She was a loving mother and devoted wife.
Margie is survived by her husband, Terry Thor; daughter, Katie (Thor) Boggs, and her husband, Blair, Charlotte, N.C.; son, Tom Thor, and his wife, Kirsten, Waconia, Minn.; and son, Michael Thor, and his wife, Carole, Indianapolis, Ind.; and 10 grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Linda Nelson (Nick); and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Ann Stieve.
A celebration of Margie's life will be held in Madison at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the following, HYF-Dr. Kate's Hospice, P.O. Box 770, Woodruff, WI 54568. Arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Mortuaries & Crematory, Indianapolis, Ind., www.shirleybrothers.com.