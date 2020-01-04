Thony, Janet F. (nee Helgeson)

WAUNAKEE - Janet F. Thony (nee Helgeson), age 84 of Waunakee, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Madison, on Jan. 23, 1935, to the late Leon and Mildred (Hook) Helgeson. She attended Black Earth High School.

Janet married Leo A. Thony on Oct. 6, 1954, at St. James Catholic Church in Vermont Township, Wis. Leo preceded her in death on July 19, 2010. Together they had a loving marriage for 55 years and raised eight children.

She held many jobs over the years aside from her most important role as homemaker. She worked at Waunakee Manor Nursing Home and Germania Dairy Automation both in Waunakee. Janet had a gift of gab. She enjoyed cooking, baking, making lefse and eating. She excelled at knitting, crocheting and playing Yahtzee with Dad. She also thoroughly enjoyed visiting casinos and vacationing and fishing at Deerpath Lodge in Rice Lake, WI and traveling out West, especially Deadwood, SD, Montana, and Idaho.