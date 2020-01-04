Thony, Janet F. (nee Helgeson)

WAUNAKEE - Janet F. Thony (nee Helgeson), age 84 of Waunakee, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Madison, on Jan. 23, 1935, to the late Leon and Mildred (Hook) Helgeson. She attended Black Earth High School.
Janet married Leo A. Thony on Oct. 6, 1954, at St. James Catholic Church in Vermont Township, Wis. Leo preceded her in death on July 19, 2010. Together they had a loving marriage for 55 years and raised eight children.
She held many jobs over the years aside from her most important role as homemaker. She worked at Waunakee Manor Nursing Home and Germania Dairy Automation both in Waunakee. Janet had a gift of gab. She enjoyed cooking, baking, making lefse and eating. She excelled at knitting, crocheting and playing Yahtzee with Dad. She also thoroughly enjoyed visiting casinos and vacationing and fishing at Deerpath Lodge in Rice Lake, WI and traveling out West, especially Deadwood, SD, Montana, and Idaho.
Janet will be dearly missed by her children, Daniel (Robin) of Waunakee, James (Mary) of Waunakee, Donna (Tom) Meikle of Madison, Roxanne (Mark) Alt of Madison, Steven (Wendy) of Lodi, Timothy (Liz) of Sun Prairie, Thomas of Waunakee, and Paul (Kimberly) of Sun Prairie; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, including Baby Thony on the way; one great-grandchild; brother, Lyle (Diane) Helgeson; sisters, Audrey (Harold) Cushman and Twila Thomas; sisters-in-law, Sue Helgeson and Verena Thony. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leo, brother, Stanley Helgeson, brothers-in-law, John Thony and Bob Thomas, sister-in-law, Anna Schumacher, and grandson, Braeden Thony.
The family extends a special thank you to Janet’s niece, Joan Thony for her constant loving care over the years, to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for their wonderful care and Monsignor James Gunn for his many visits.
A memorial prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee. Family will greet friends after 4 p.m. until the time of service. Private family burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Vermont Township, Wis.
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
