MADISON / STOUGHTON—Ruth H. Thomson, age 87, passed away Dec. 12, 2018, at Belmont Nursing Home. She was born on Oct. 21, 1931, in Stoughton, the daughter of Charles and Fannie (Pomeroy) Maas. Ruth graduated from Stoughton High School in 1949. Ruth lived in Stoughton the majority of her life until she moved to Rockford, Ill., where she owned and operated Thomson Landscaping until her retirement. Then she moved to Madison in 1999.
Ruth is survived by her four children; Kathryn Thomson, Mary (Mark) Norman, James (Kathleen) Thomson, and Timothy Thomson and his daughter; MacKenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth and Chester Maas; and sister, Dorothy Monson.
A memorial gathering will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church at a later date.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to the staff at Belmont Nursing Home for all the love, care and compassion given to Ruth and our family. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
