Thomsen, Walter Lyle

{{featured_button_text}}
MADISON - Walter Lyle Thomsen, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. Funeral services are pending. A full obituary will be published in the Thursday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

