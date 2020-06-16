Thomsen, Walter Lyle

MADISON - Walter Lyle Thomsen, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. Funeral services are pending. A full obituary will be published in the Thursday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
