Thomsen, Walter Lyle

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE - Walter Lyle Thomsen, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on April 20, 1937, in Windsor, the son of Peter and Hilda (Buttenhoff) Thomsen. Walter graduated from Madison East High School, with the class of 1955. He played basketball during high school and also later in Germany, where he was stationed while proudly serving in the U.S. Army.

On leave from the Army, Walter met Dolly Montgomery, and they later married on Aug. 11, 1962. He enjoyed being with his family, spending time up north, and taking special trips. Many weekends were spent at the family farm looking for mushrooms, picking berries, gardening, and hunting. Always in constant motion, Walter worked incessantly in his yard, or on his home and was diligent about maintaining his physical condition. In his down time, he enjoyed playing cribbage and watching sports on TV. Later, watching his grandchildren at their sporting events and other activities gave him immense pride. Those closest to Walter will miss his sense of humor and his smirking chuckle.