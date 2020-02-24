Thomsen, Paul Alan

SUN PRAIRIE/WINDSOR/MADISON - Paul A. Thomsen, age 85, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was born on Aug. 14, 1934, in Windsor, Wis., the son of Peter and Hilda (Buttenhoff) Thomsen and was raised on the east side of Madison. Paul started working at the family business, Schoep's Ice Cream, in 1944. He attended Madison East High School where he met his bride, Judy. After graduating in 1953, he started working full time at Schoep's in route sales. During his tenure he stayed in sales and administration. He retired as President and CEO. Paul enjoyed golfing and playing cards, but his favorite pastime was going to the farm where he would putter and mow the grass.

Paul is survived by his wife, Judy; son, John (Ann Schlimgen); grandchildren, Karina (John) Kinlen, Drew (Shelby Goldman) Kuzan, and Anna (Ray) Lysinger; great-grandchildren, Ari, Nadya, Eli, Donovan, and Desmond; and siblings, Walter (Dolly), Mary Snyder, and Evelyn Koenig. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lester and Donald; sisters, Carol Hansen and Lois Gates; and daughter, Susan Kuzan.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, with the Rev. Carol Baumgartner presiding. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

The most important life lesson that Paul passed on was Honesty. He once saved the change that fell out of a visitor's pocket, returning it when the gentleman returned the next year. He will be missed and his memory cherished. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

