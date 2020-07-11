Thompson, Thomas "Tommy"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Thomas "Tommy" Thompson, 79, of New Port Richey, passed away on June 23, 2020. He was born in Nashville, Tenn., to Eugene Thompson and Berdie Robinson Thompson on Feb. 3, 1941.

Survivors include: his wife of 23 years, Joyce, of New Port Richey, Fla; son, Jason E. (Tina) Thompson of Middleton, Wis., brother, George B. (Alicia) Walker of Milwaukee.; grown step-children, Kevin (Cassie) Geary Cottage Grove, Wis., Lisa (Carlyle) Geary of Madison and Steven Geary of Madison; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He received his degree in Human Services from MATC in Madison. He worked at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Going from the Medical College, he went on to Nehemiah Organization in Madison. He loved helping at risk youth in Sun Prairie, where he formed developed and lead at group of Youth, appropriately named MR, or Male Responsibility, or MR!

From Nehemiah, he went to work as a case manager at Porchlight in Madison until his retirement. He was an accomplished Conga drummer & loved playing at High Point Church in Madison. He had played at several churches and venues.

