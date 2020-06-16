Thompson, Sue Carole

MOUNT HOREB - Sue Carole Thompson, age 69, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family after a 2.5-year battle with cancer. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at MOUNT VERNON PARK, Verona, from 12 noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and UW Carbone Cancer Center for their loving care. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.