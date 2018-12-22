COLUMBUS - Russell Thompson, age 65 of Columbus, passed away Dec. 17, 2018, with his family by his side. Russ served in the U.S. Army in Germany, and loved to fish and hang out with his grand kids.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughters, Tiffany (Fred) Warren and Dawn Thompson; son, Dusty (Kelly) Thompson; stepdaughters, Shanda (Brandy) Nunez and Cathy Schiefelbein; brother, Ron (Shirley) Thompson; and eight grandchildren he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Pearl; sisters, Ann and Susan; and his son, Eric.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date, per Russ's wishes.