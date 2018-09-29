CROSS PLAINS/ LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Roy Elmer Thompson, age 75, of Cross Plains, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on March 7, 1943, in Okolona, Ky., the son of William and Dorothy (Abell) Thompson. After high school, Roy served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 until 1965. He was lucky enough to marry Barbara Ann Van Hook on July 9, 1965, in Shepherdsville, Ky., and together they raised two sons, Michael and David.
Roy spent his working career as an electrical engineer. This took him all over the eastern and southern United States and together with his family, he lived in Virginia, Iowa, Tennessee, Missouri, and of course, his home state of Kentucky. Education was very important to Roy. Although he had over 20 years of formal education, he always considered himself a lifelong learner and took many watercolor and woodcarving classes well into retirement. Roy graduated from Speed Scientific School at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky. and obtained his MBA from Edgewood College in Madison. Roy had a deep love of the arts, music, and literature and was a talented painter and woodcarver. In his retirement he often traveled to woodworking shows in Iowa and Nebraska.
Roy is survived by the love of his life, Barbara; their two sons, Michael (Donna) of Tacoma, Wash. and David of North Royalton, Ohio; his brother, W. Kenneth Thompson; sister, Virginia Thompson; as well as numerous other friends and relatives who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Truman.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON CROSS PLAINS FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 2421 Church St., from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Roy will be laid to rest with military honors at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King on Thursday afternoon.
Roy’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Grelle and the clinic staff as well as the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their loving support and care for Roy over the last months. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Cross Plains
Funeral & Cremation Care
2421 Church St.
(608) 798-3141