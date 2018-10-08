SUN PRAIRIE—Robert Lowell Thompson, age 93, passed away in his apartment at Hyland Park assisted living facility in Sun Prairie, Wis., on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. He was born Oct. 29, 1924, to Alve and Rebecca (Syse) Thompson in York Township, Green County, Wis. On Aug, 17, 1946, he was united in marriage to Velda Trumble at Yellowstone Lutheran Church, Argyle Wis. They located in Madison, Wis., where he was in sales at Montgomery Ward Farm Store. In 1951, Bob became employed with Brooks Implement in Sun Prairie, where he worked in sales for 51 years.
Bob had several farms in the Madison area and assisted his son, Bruce, in the development of Harbor and Prairie Athletic Clubs. Bob loved the north and with his son they built the family cabins on the Tomahawk River in Tomahawk, Wis. He collected toy farm tractors for nearly 50 years, also attending many national farm toy shows with his friend, Bob Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Velda, of 72 years; sons, John of Madison and Bruce (Nancy) of Sun Prairie; four grandchildren, Jennifer Simon (Pete), Andrew Thompson (Chris), Dan Thompson (Kayla), all in Sun Prairie, and Katherine Roberts (Elmer) of Fort Myers Fla.; seven great-grandchildren, Carter, Grace (Simon), Taylor, Luke (Thompson), Reese, Brynn (Thompson) and Paxton Roberts; one sister, Beverly Mickelson of Baraboo; and brother-in-law, Roland Trumble of Blanchardville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alve and Rebecca Thompson of Blanchardville; his sisters, Adeline (Ernie) Wellman of Medford and Laura Belle (Charlie) of Cottage Grove; brother-in-law, Marlin Trumble of Blanchardville; and his in-laws, Chester and Viola Trumble.
Bob was truly admired by his family and friends. He had great faith and great wisdom which he summarized with simple statements that he lived out: “Big things start small” and “Keep on a Marching” were two of his favorites. He indeed marched until the lights went out!
Funeral Services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME,1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, officiated by Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where Bob was a charter member and served on its first council. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A celebration of life luncheon will be held after the funeral at PRAIRIE ATHLETIC CLUB around 1:15 p.m. Family and friends are invited to any or all of the celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Heartland Hospice Care or Tellurian, Inc. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
