SUN PRAIRIE - Robert Charles Thompson passed away on August 12, 2019, at his residence in Sun Prairie. Robert "Bob" "Tommy" was born in Minneapolis, Minn. to Robert and Inabelle Thompson on March 29, 1942. He attended school in St. Louis Park, Minn. and Augsburg College in Minneapolis. On Sept. 24, 1966, he married Judith "Judy" Warmelin at Westwood Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park.
He was a friendly face and a good neighbor to everyone. Bob worked for State Farm as an agent in Sun Prairie. He enjoyed grilling, boats, cars, motorcycles, and his lawn. Dad was an expert at fixing everything around the house! He also had a tremendous gift and a passion for woodworking. He could be found hanging out with "the guys" down at one of his buddies' shops, hunting, fishing, or spending time with his dogs. He naturally loved animals and people.
Tommy was survived by his daughter Lisa Searcy of Janesville; sons, James (Tracy) Thompson of Madison; Michael Thompson, Milwaukee, Wis. Grandchildren, Breanna Searcy, Adeline and Annalise Thompson. Cousin, Allison (Bud) Gentle. He was predeceased by his wife, Judy; infant son, Stephan; his parents and two triplet siblings.
The family thanks his caregivers from St. Mary's, Belmont, Faith Living Center and Agrace Hospice. A memorial service in Sun Prairie will be held on Aug. 24 at Sheehan Park - West Pavilion across from the Library from Noon- 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be mailed to the family at:
Faith Living Center
131 Clarmar Drive
Sun Prairie, WI 53590