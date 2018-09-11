STOUGHTON—Maxine Dorothy Elizabeth Thompson, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison. Maxine was born on April 20, 1925, in Edgerton, to the late William and Louise (Schmeling) Maves. She was united in marriage with Irving R. Thompson, on Oct. 25, 1947. Maxine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Dan) Pirkl of Stoughton; grandsons, Derek (Ruthie) Pirkl and Geoffrey (Erika) Pirkl; and further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Irving; two sisters; and seven brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Private entombment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Chey Collura, the nurses and staff at the UW Hospital for all the care extended to Maxine. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.