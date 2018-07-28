VERONA—Marvin LaVerne Thompson, age 91, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2018, at Noel Manor assisted living facility in Verona. Marvin was born in the family farmhouse in Verona, on March 23, 1927, to Bert and Pearl (nee Carpenter) Thompson. He spent his entire life working the land and living within a two mile radius of his place of birth. Marv is survived by his wife, Dolores “Cookie” (Koch) Thompson. He and Cookie farmed for 50 years just west of Verona. In January they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Marv and Cookie had, and he is survived by, three children, David (Carol) Thompson of Tracy, Calif., Dale (Julie) Thompson of Verona, and Dawn (James) Weber of Delafield. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jordan Thompson of Verona, Nicholas Thompson of Toledo, Ohio, Anna Thompson of Tracy, Calif., and Maggie and Sarah Weber of Delafield. He is also survived by sister, Carol (Alex) Miller; and sister-in-law, Shirley Knight; and a brother-in-law, Donald (Doris) Koch of Waunakee. Lastly, he is survived by 10 wonderful nieces and nephews who he cared for deeply. Marv was a member of St James Lutheran Church, Verona.
Marv enjoyed farming, FFA, “old time music,” family reunions, Badgers, Packers and Brewers sports. In later life, he enjoyed “eating out,” or anything where mom didn’t have to cook. He sacrificed much for the betterment and education of his family, and for that we are forever grateful.
The family wish to thank many people and caregivers over the last few years, especially; The various pastors of St James Lutheran Church, including Pastor Kurt Billings and Peter Narum; caregivers, Tyler (TJ), Lena, Jess, Julia and the entire staff of Noel Manor who allowed Dad and Mom to remain together with dignity and grace; Stacey, Karen and Rachel, SSM Health at Home Hospice; Diana Choles M.D., Laura Berkner PA-C, Dean Clinic; the staff of St. Mary’s Hospital and St Mary’s Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona, with Rev. Kurt Billings officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Interment will be at Verona Cemetery.
Donations should be made to St. James Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Foundation, or the charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.