MADISON - Kathleen Ann Thompson, age 82, died peacefully on Jan. 19, 2019, at Agrace Hospice surrounded by family and friends. She was born on May 19, 1936, to Frank and Catherine (Brunett) Lawyer. Kathleen grew up in Grand Rapids, Mich. Kathleen grew up in a loving home on Leonard St., surrounded by an extended family and friends and her five siblings.
She is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan, School of Nursing, and has other notable degrees, including an M.D. from the University of Wisconsin. She taught many as a nurse educator and was known as a compassionate advocate in helping others gain access to education.
She was known to whip up a fresh batch of popovers to make a bad day better. She was an avid reader and was keenly interested in politics. For many years her and her family and friends enjoyed the peace and tranquility of vacationing at the Porcupine Mountains.
In her later years, she took up dancing and enjoyed going to Sunday afternoon dances at County Corners. She adored her grandson and enjoyed attending his violin concerts and swim events. While Alzheimer's made life more difficult, she continued to take great joy in being around family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene (Gene) Thompson; daughter, Mary (James); and grandson, Daniel; brothers, Jack (Carol) and Patrick; and sisters, Mary (Allan) and Eileen. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins who knew their "Aunt Kathy" as loving and caring and generous with her hugs. She is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph (Betty).
Kathleen and Gene shared many wonderful memories at the "Bungalow," where she was at her best entertaining family and friends.
A celebration of Kathleen's life to honor her memory is being planned for later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Their dedication and service to the dignity of dying in peace and comfort is much appreciated.