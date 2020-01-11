Thompson, Karan Nell

LODI - Karan Nell Thompson, age 76, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 4, 1943, in Muskogee, Okla., the daughter of Luther and L. Cora (Smith) Gage. Karan married Charles Thompson on April 8, 1960. She had a variety of interests including bridge, quilting and golf, and holds the lowest score recorded for women at the Lodi Golf Club.

In addition to her husband, Charlie, survivors include her three daughters, Lisa (Dion) Landon, Linda (Ron) Padley and Carol (Randy) Herwig; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren (with the 11th due in February); and her sister, Betty Narcomey and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Glen Gage; her brother-in-law, Buster Narcomey; and her sister-in-law, Rae Ann Wopat.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Lodi Woman’s Club Public Library, Lodi Comfort Quilters or Prayer Shawl Ministry. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

