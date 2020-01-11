Thompson, Karan Nell

Thompson, Karan Nell

{{featured_button_text}}

LODI - Karan Nell Thompson, age 76, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 4, 1943, in Muskogee, Okla., the daughter of Luther and L. Cora (Smith) Gage. Karan married Charles Thompson on April 8, 1960. She had a variety of interests including bridge, quilting and golf, and holds the lowest score recorded for women at the Lodi Golf Club.

In addition to her husband, Charlie, survivors include her three daughters, Lisa (Dion) Landon, Linda (Ron) Padley and Carol (Randy) Herwig; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren (with the 11th due in February); and her sister, Betty Narcomey and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Glen Gage; her brother-in-law, Buster Narcomey; and her sister-in-law, Rae Ann Wopat.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Lodi Woman’s Club Public Library, Lodi Comfort Quilters or Prayer Shawl Ministry. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Thompson, Karan Nell

Karan Nell Thompson

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main Street

(608) 592-3201

To send flowers to the family of Karan Thompson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Karan's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
4:30PM-6:30PM
Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care
157 South Main St.
Lodi, WI 53555
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Karan's Visitation begins.
Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Karan's Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics