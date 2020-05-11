Thompson, Judith Catherine (Cunningham)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAZENOVIA—Judith Catherine (Cunningham) Thompson, age 80, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, May 8, 2020. Judy was born on Nov. 18, 1939, to James and Helen (Rollette) Cunningham. Judy was united in marriage to Irvin Thompson on May 3, 1958. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2009.

Judy is survived by her children, Curt (Janine), Greg, Tom (Nanette), Jenny (Darrel) Meacham, Jay (Tracy), Susan, and Amanda (Troy) Anderson; her grandchildren, Zach (Casey), Whitney, Bethany, Kailey, Drew, Quinn, Ethan, Jude, Paytin, Brody, and Nolan; her great-grandchildren, Evie and Emmy and one on the way; her sisters, Joan Brandt, Ellen (Jon) Browning Gaydos, Jan (Jim) Oler, and Amy (Bob) Roy; her brother, Jim (Ardell) Cunningham; her sister-in-law, Alice Vlasak; her brothers-in-law, Jerry (Mary) Thompson and Phil Thompson and her many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Scott and Stella Thompson; her brothers-in-law, Larry Brandt, Alfred Thompson, Clarence Thompson, Bob Vlasak, and Larry Perutka; and sister-in-law, Helen (Larry) Perutka.

A private family Mass will be held at a future date in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Cazenovia/Germantown Senior meal program. A special thank you to UW Health Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and compassion. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed, and very dear.

